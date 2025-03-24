Governor Jeff Landry Joins President Trump to announce Hyundai Motor Group selects Louisiana as site of first-of-its-kind, $5.8 billion steel manufacturing facility

Today, Governor Landry joined President Trump at the White House to announce Hyundai Steel Company (HSC) selected Louisiana as a first-of-its-kind steel manufacturing facility. It is expected to create 1,400 direct new jobs with an average salary of $95,000. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 4,100 indirect new jobs, for a total of 5,500 new jobs in the Capital Region. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

“Hyundai’s decision to invest nearly $6 billion in Ascension Parish speaks volumes about Louisiana’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and our ability to compete for innovative manufacturing facilities,” said Governor Jeff Landry.“This announcement makes clear that Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is roaring back, thanks to our historic tax reforms, and President Trump’s economic policies. I committed to revitalizing Louisiana’s economy, and with global giants like Hyundai and Meta now in our state, Louisiana is finally seeing progress.”

Background:

This is the largest single economic development project announcement in our region since the formation of BRAC in 2005. HSC plans to import an estimated 3.6 million tons of iron ore annually to the facility. Completed coils will be shipped out via rail and truck to customers, including Kia, General Motors (GM) and Ford. The largest portion of steel manufactured in Louisiana will be sent to Hyundai Motor Company’s vehicle manufacturing plants throughout the U.S. The mill is expected to produce 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually.

HSC is partnering with the Port of South Louisiana to build a deep-water dock on the West Bank of Ascension Parish to accommodate steel and materials shipments. Other infrastructure upgrades, including road, rail, electric and pipelines, will enable the full development of RiverPlex Megapark, attracting future suppliers and customers.

To support the project’s workforce needs, River Parishes Community College and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) will develop a new local workforce training center equipped with hands-on skills coaches from LED’s FastStart program and modern learning spaces to provide job-specific instruction and administrative assistance. HSC will also have access to the full suite of LED FastStart workforce recruitment, training and sustainability services.