Governor Landry announces historic $4 billion low-carbon ammonia facility, promising new jobs and economic boosts

On April 8, 2025, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry with LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois announced the building of a new low-carbon ammonia facility, expected to generate thousands of jobs for Louisianans.

CF Industries, JERA, and Mitsui have contributed more than $4 billion to create the new facility, which will be located on the west bank of Ascension Parish and dedicated to producing blue ammonia. The facility will be called the Bluepoint Complex, and upon completion, it will be the largest of its kind in the world.

Once operational, the facility is expected to export 1.4 million tons of low-carbon ammonia annually.

“By the summer, Louisiana will have an historic $50 billion worth of construction projects going on at one time. That has never happened in this state,” said Governor Landry. “This facility will generate over 100 new direct jobs with salaries of over $100,000. Every time we stack up new jobs that are above the median income level of families in Louisiana, we raise people from dependence to independence.”

The facility is also expected to generate 1,500 new construction jobs during the building phase.

“This project is a commitment to our community, and our workforce, and our future,” said Governor Landry. “This is how you stop people from leaving the state, and encourage people to come to Louisiana.”

Watch the full press conference from Governor Landry here.