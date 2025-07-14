Governor Landry appoints new Executive Director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

This past Friday, Governor Jeff Landry announced Michael H. Hare as the new Executive Director for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA).

“We are excited to announce Michael Hare as the new Executive Director of CPRA,” said Gov. Landry. “Michael has years of experience in coastal restoration, and I am confident that his leadership and commitment to our State make him well suited to lead CPRA.”

“I’m honored to be selected by Gov. Landry to serve as the next Executive Director for CPRA,” said Hare. “Building upon the success and momentum of this program, I look forward to working with the coastal community to deliver projects that will protect and sustain our culture and way of life for future generations. We must remain united as a coastal community and maintain our sense of urgency to confront the challenges along our coast.”

Hare is the founder of WILDHARE Solutions, LLC, where he advises clients entering the environmental markets industry, with a focus on compensatory mitigation and coastal restoration. Previously, he served as Director of Government Affairs & Business Development at RES, leading policy initiatives, strategic communications, and business growth efforts across local, state, and federal levels.

With over two decades of experience in public policy, political campaigns, and environmental advocacy, Hare has held senior roles in government, including as Deputy District Director and Legislative Assistant to U.S. Representative Charles Boustany. He holds an MBA from Louisiana State University, an MA in U.S. Foreign Policy from American University, and a BA in Political Science and Economics.

For more information, please visit CPRA’s official website.