Grand Isle, Houma named Must-Visit Small Towns in Louisiana

Houma and Grand Isle have recently been named on a World Atlas list of nine must-visit small towns in Louisiana, highlighting their unique local charm and hospitality.

“Known as the ‘Sportsman’s Paradise,’ Louisiana is a historic town in the southeastern United States. While bigger cities like New Orleans are well known and well visited, the Bayou State is filled with slow-paced towns worth visiting,” reads a statement from World Atlas. “The quaint downtown areas are classic Americana, with many charming attractions.”

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

Grand Isle is mentioned first on the list, recognized as the state’s only barrier island and an oasis for birding, fishing, and scenic coastal strolls. Some specific highlights include the Grand Isle Birding/Nature Trail, the Grand Isle State camping grounds, and friendly fresh seafood restaurants like Carmadelle’s Seafood and Tommy’s Restaurant and Lodge.

Houma is highlighted next for its rich heritage and carefully preserved historic sites, including Southdown Plantation and Museum, Volumnia Farm, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne, the Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center, and more. The article also emphasizes the impact of local artists, who showcase Houma’s past and present with a collection of exhibits and live demonstrations.

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

To read the World Atlas list in full, please click here. To see more of what Grand Isle and Houma have to offer, please visit Explore Houma and Grand Isle on Facebook.