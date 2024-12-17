Grant Applications for Elevating or Reconstructing Flooded Homes Now Open

Terrebonne Parish is now taking applications to elevate or demolish and rebuild structures that were substantially damaged in Hurricane Francine or have flooded repeatedly.

Due to Hurricane Francine, the Parish is eligible to participate in the Swift Current Grant Program jointly funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Mitigation Assistance funding and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program is intended to expedite a $40M flood risk reduction program in Louisiana on a competitive basis. Eligible activities include elevation, and demolition and reconstruction.

The cost share for the programs for individual residences ranges from 0-25% of the total cost of the project including construction, management, and administration. This is the cost to the applicants needing the grant depending on their situation:

A structure that is designated by FEMA as Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL) is eligible to apply for 100% federal funding. This includes structures: That have incurred flood-related damage for which four or more separate flood claims payments (included building and contents) each exceeding $5,000, and with the cumulative amount of such claim payments exceeding $20,000; or For which at least two separate claims payments (includes only building) have been made under such coverage, with the cumulative amount of such claims exceeding the market value of the insured structure.

A Repetitive Loss (RL) structure may receive 90% federal funding. This includes structures: That have incurred flood-related damage on two occasions, in which the cost of the repair, on the average, equaled or exceeded 25 percent of the market value of the structure at the time of each such flood event; and Covered by a flood insurance policy that contains Increased Cost of Compliance (ICC) coverage.



Due to the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, structures in socially vulnerable communities may receive the 90% federal funding option. These structures must have a vulnerability average greater than .51 in the Socioeconomic Status, Household Characteristics, and Housing Type and Transportation categories searchable here. The Parish or consultants will determine if any particular structure meets this criterion.

All applicants must have been covered by a flood insurance policy on November 16, 2024. If the structure is elevated or reconstructed, flood insurance coverage will be required as long as the structure exists regardless of occupancy or ownership.

All application forms should be submitted by January 3, 2025, so Parish residents should call 985-873-6565, 504-828-0030, or email mcook@bbecllc.com for details or to get an application packet. The grant is competitive statewide and will not provide immediate housing. Reconstruction is not available in the V zone (highest flood risk area).

The Parish consultant will be sending mailers to known SRL, RL, substantially damaged structures, and NFIP Policyholders living in socially vulnerable areas.