Grayhawk Perkins, nationally-recognized United Houma Nation Storyteller, announces release of new book

Grayhawk Perkins, United Houma Nation culture bearer, master storyteller, and expert on Southeastern United States native tribes, has announced the upcoming release of his new book, Grayhawk’s Native American Folktales.

“Grayhawk may be best described as a 21st Century Renaissance Man. His talents and professional accomplishments are almost too numerous to list, having been recognized by agencies such as the Smithsonian Institution, Walt Disney World, and the Louisiana Governor’s Office for artistic endeavors over the past 25 years,” reads a statement from the United Houma Nation. “Many define him as a living treasure of Louisiana. Grayhawk is an artist whose work reflects a unique viewpoint, a blending of the familiar and the imaginative. He carves wood, shapes stone, and paints in a style that students can relate to and emulate. He says his students inspire him to new heights of creativity. Grayhawk loves whimsy, loves to laugh, and envisions a world where stories can come to life.”

In Grayhawk’s Native American Folktales, the beloved United Houma Nation storyteller will share age-old wisdom with a new generation. Drawing on traditional Indigenous tales, Grayhawk masterfully transforms these narratives into stories that are sure to captivate contemporary readers and audiences.

Written for children aged 7-12 and their families, the collection features universal animal characters such as Deer, Rabbit, Bobcat, Turtle, and Snake that embody a variety of traits– their adventures and challenges in the natural world revealing human behavior and lessons about how to treat others. Creation stories explain how the world and its inhabitants came to be, including the diligent Crawfish, the origin of skunk stripes, and why opossums are white.

“We are made of stories, and the kinds of stories in Grayhawk Perkins’s long-awaited new collection of stories encourage us to embrace the immense, ever-changing story we share together on this earth,” said Joy Harjo, Mvxkoke poet, musician, and twenty-third US Poet Laureate. “You will say when you have reached the last page of this book, ‘Just one more story, one more please, Grayhawk.”

Grayhawk’s Native American Folktales will officially be released on March 15, 2025, and will be available for purchase at the University of Alabama Press Online. To read Grayhawk Perkins’ full and impressive biography, provided by the United Houma Nation, please click here.