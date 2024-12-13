Gulf Coast Social Services announces new 24/7 Youth Mobile Crisis Hotline

During the recent Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting this past Wednesday, Gulf Coast Social Services announced their new 24/7 Youth Mobile Crisis Hotline.

If there is a child in your life exhibiting behavioral or mental health concerns, Gulf Coast Social Services’s new Mobile Crisis Team will provide you with urgent crisis intervention for youth ages 0-20 experiencing depression, anxiety, stress, fear, trauma, and more.

“I am very excited to announce our new Youth Mobile Crisis Hotline and Support Team for our parishes,” said Director Brandy Lirette. “A crisis can be very subjective, especially for a young person. We have a highly trained team ready to respond to a vast array of mental health issues, anywhere from a distressing breakup to suicidal thoughts.”

The mission of this new Youth Crisis Hotline is to provide support and stabilization for local children and teenagers without involving law enforcement or hospitalization. The hotline will service youth in Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes.

If you are/know a youth experiencing a crisis, please call (985) 370-6026 any time of the day or night.

Gulf Coast Social Services was formed in 1983 to serve the most vulnerable people in South and Central Louisiana. For more than 40 years, the organization has been improving and changing lives in the communities we call home. They provide the resources necessary to improve the quality of life and maximize independence for people who need support through behavioral health, home and community-based services. For more information, please visit their website.