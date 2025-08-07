Hache Grant Association brings new nightly glow to historic Houma Courthouse

Downtown Houma just got a lot brighter!

Using donations raised at the 6th annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, the Hache Grant Association recently added outdoor lighting to the beautiful and historic Houma Courthouse, right in the heart of downtown Houma.

“Our vision in the Hache Grant Association is to provide actual, real projects that promote downtown Houma’s revitalization,” said Manny Merlos with Hache Grant. “Lighting up the courthouse has been one we wanted to do for a while. The idea was brought to us by Anne Picou with TPCG and we knew it was a great plan.”

Photos provided by the Hache Grant Association.

The Houma Courthouse lights will shine a classic white on a nightly basis, but will also change to festive colors depending on holidays, football games, and more. The lights were provided by Valley Supply.

While the Hache Grant Association continues to focus on their long-term project of creating the paddle trail down Bayou Terrebonne, projects such as this one continue to help revitalize and re-energize downtown Houma, one step at a time.

The Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie will return on March 28, 2026. For more information about the Hache Grant Association, please visit their Facebook page.