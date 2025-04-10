HAP Organization celebrates five years of community service with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Congratulations to the HAP Organization, which recently hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating five years of service to the community as they officially join the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

Led by president Erika Wolfe, the HAP (Helping All People) Organization was founded in 2020 with the mission of promoting welfare and good quality of life to those who are underserved in the community. HAP believes in giving back to the community unselfishly and generously, regardless of race or color.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who came out to support our ribbon cutting,” said founder and president Erika Wolfe. “We are marking five years of serving the community, and it is all because of these people here today. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Photos provided by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

HAP focuses on caring for the community in a number of different ways, including but not limited to:

Providing brown bag lunches to those who need it.

Holding food drives to ensure that people in the community do not go hungry.

Providing backpacks to youth in the community so they are prepared for the school year.

Holding a toy drive to give gifts to children in the community.

Providing emergency kits to prepare for disasters.

Providing goods and services after a disaster occurs.

To learn more about the HAP Organization, please visit their official website or Facebook page.