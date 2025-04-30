Happy 213th Birthday, Louisiana! Honoring the culture that makes our Bayou State one-of-a-kind

Happy Birthday, Louisiana! Today, our great state turns 213 years old.

The beautiful state of Louisiana celebrates its birthday on April 30th, marking the anniversary of its admission to the Union in 1812. This was the official day Louisiana became the 18th state in the United States.

With a strong French influence, delicious food, foot-stomping music, and an abundance of alligators, Louisiana is one of the most special places in the country.

All photos provided by Explore Houma.

Louisiana has more than 3 million acres of wetlands– the most in the continental United States, with the Atchafalaya Basin forming the largest river swamp in North America. With this abundance of wetlands, there are estimated to be over 2 million wild alligators in Louisiana– even outnumbering people in some parts of the state.

Alongside the unique natural beauty, our state is a true melting pot of cultures, with French, African, Caribbean, and Spanish influences shaping the food, music, and language. Cajun French is still spoken in some communities, particularly down the bayou. New Orleans is considered the birthplace of jazz, and rural Louisiana contributed the Zydeco music that we know and love. People travel from across the country to try our gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, boudin, king cakes, and more.

Most importantly, Louisiana is a place of community and celebration, boasting more than 400 festivals are held yearly across the state. From simple crawfish boils to full-fledged events celebrating cultural influences, like the infamous Rougarou or even Mardi Gras, Louisianans know how to have a blast.

All photos provided by Explore Houma.

Happy birthday, Louisiana!