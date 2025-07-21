Heat Advisory issued for Terrebonne-Lafourche; 108-115 degree Heat Index forecast

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are currently under a Heat Advisory, as the local heat index is forecast to skyrocket into the triple digits this week.

“You know the drill– when the rain tapers off, the heat builds! That is what we can expect to continue going into mid-week with continued dangerous heat indices and lower rain chances,” said the National Weather Service New Orleans. “But, more numerous rain and storm chances return late-week, which will lower any risk for excessive heat.”

From today through Wednesday, southern Louisiana can expect to see highs ranging from 96-100 degrees. However, the heat index will hit a dangerous range of 108-115 degrees.

“The real summer heat is kicking in over the next three days! The good news – it won’t last, the bad news – it’s still ahead of us and not behind us,” said Meteorologist Zack Fradella.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions during this heat wave. Please remember to take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, drink more water that usual, check on elderly or ill neighbors/family members, and bring pets inside while providing plenty of water.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.