Extreme Heat Warning reissued for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish as temperatures climb

After a short break, another Extreme Heat Warning has been reissued in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes today and tomorrow.

Overview from the Terrebonne OHSEP:

WHAT: Potentially dangerous heat conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees for the Extreme Heat Warning and surrounding Heat Advisory today and tomorrow.

WHEN: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Monday, with extensions through Wednesday expected

WHERE: All of SE Louisiana and S Mississippi

Confidence in Forecast

We are confident hot temperatures and high humidity will occur today and tomorrow which could quickly lead to heat illness if precautions aren’t taken.

Local Impacts

Heat index readings are forecast to climb above 114 degrees for multiple hours today and potentially tomorrow. Heat illness can occur quickly, especially for those working outdoors.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Check on elderly, ill neighbors and relatives

Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.