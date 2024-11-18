Heavy rain, flooding expected in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes tonight

The National Weather Service New Orleans has issued another Flood Watch for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, ahead of expected heavy rain.

Heavy rain could lead to flooding this evening through midday Tuesday with widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches. The greatest threat will be generally along and east of the I-55 corridor. Intense rain rates can lead to ponding of water in low-lying or poor drainage areas, as well as flash flooding.

Residents are advised to have a reliable way to receive warning, never drive around barricades, and be careful when driving, particularly at night.

Hazardous waters are also expected to be prevalent in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes through Thursday morning. Boaters should use extreme caution and prepare for increased waves gusty winds.

