Heavy rain, scattered storms, and potential flooding expected this weekend

Local residents can expect significantly heavy rainfall in our area this weekend.

There is the potential of up to 4″ of rainfall, bringing with it flash flooding and a few severe thunderstorms. The heaviest rain risk will be from roughly 8:00 PM Friday until 4:00 PM Saturday across the central Gulf Coast. This time range is expected to fluctuate as there could be multiple rounds of storms.

“This system will develop Friday afternoon over western Louisiana and then SLOWLY track east into Saturday,” reads a forecast from New Orleans-based Meteorologist Zack Fradella. “Large batches of storms will form in this pattern and organize into what we call MCS’s. The mesoscale convective systems can lead to gusty winds and heavy rains at times. Exactly where these batches of storms get stuck is the tough part of the forecast – we’ll definitely be monitoring for flooding.”

Despite the storms, the weather is expected to stay warm, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees on Sunday.

For further regional weather information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.