Help Shape the Future of Downtown Thibodaux: Local Input Sought for 3-Day “Downtown Roadmap” Planning Event

Have ideas for Downtown Thibodaux? Let’s hear them!

Thibodaux Main Street has hired a team of nationally-recognized professionals to conduct a three-day planning exercise called a “Downtown Roadmap,” which will result in a visual strategic plan for downtown for the near future.

All the Downtown Roadmap planning work –featuring highly visual plans, renderings, and graphic design collateral– will be done on-the-spot with input from Thibodaux citizens, elected officials, and downtown stakeholders.

“The results from the Roadmap Process have been pretty phenomenal,” said Randy Wilson. “All across America, when a clear vision for downtown’s future is captured and communicated, it has resulted in new businesses, jobs, private and public reinvestment, as well as physical improvements to buildings and the environment, not to mention a newfound pride in the community.”

Community members will get to have a say in what goes into the plan at a Town Hall input meeting. After the Town Hall meeting, the design team will study our downtown economy, our branding and marketing, and our physical environment to make all sorts of recommendations and designs that will improve on what makes downtown Thibodaux great.

The ultimate goal of the Downtown Roadmap is to provide the community with an on-going, flexible work plan that can be used to guide the continued downtown revitalization.The plan will also provide clear action steps and implementation responsibilities as well as potential ways to fund the recommended projects.

This exercise will occur on Monday-Wednesday, June 30th – July 2nd, 2025.

“This will be an exciting time for Thibodaux and we want everyone who calls Thibodaux home to participate,” said Downtown Thibodaux, Inc. Community members are encouraged to attend the Town Hall meeting on Monday, June 30th at 5:30 p.m. at Harang Auditorium (Civic Center), Rosella Room; and the Final Presentation on Wednesday evening, July 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at Harang Auditorium (Civic Center), Rosella Room.

For more information about the Downtown Roadmap, and how you can stay apprised, please contact Lauren Rhodes-Charles, Executive Director, Thibodaux Main Street at director@thibodauxmainstreet.com