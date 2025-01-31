Help shape the future of local transportation: Take the Destination 2050 Survey

South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC) is launching a new survey as Phase 2 of its public outreach for Destination 2050, the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan for Assumption, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

Phase 2 seeks public input to determine which proposed road improvement projects should have the highest priority, and what solutions the public prefers to reduce single-vehicle occupancy travel to help ease traffic congestion.

The survey is available on the SCPDC website: scpdc.org. from January 31 – February 21, 2025.

Community input is critical to the success of the plan, which enables the region to apply for federal funds to improve roads, sidewalks, bike paths, public transit and other transportation needs.

Destination 2050 is the long-term transportation vision for the Houma-Thibodaux region. The plan is a comprehensive roadmap for addressing the transportation needs of tomorrow while enhancing the quality of life for residents and supporting economic development across the region.