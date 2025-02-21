Here are the local winners from the 76th Annual Louisiana Senior Beta Convention

Residents are reminded of Firearms Laws as Mardi Gras Parades begin tonightFebruary 21, 2025
Beloved community member’s killer sentenced to 40 year maximumFebruary 21, 2025
Congratulations to local winners in the 76th Annual Louisiana Senior Beta Convention!
The state Senior Beta Convention took place at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette from January 29-31, 2025. See a complete list of local winners below:
Agriscience 9th Grade – 4th Place: Brayden Durocher (Thibodaux High School)
Apparel Design Senior – 4th Place: Central Lafourche High School
Black & White Photography Division I – 5th Place: Aymar Martinez Santos (Allen J. Ellender Memorial High School)
Black & White Photography Division II – 5th Place: Alyssa Bruce (Terrebonne High School)
Campaign Skit Senior – State – 3rd Place: Evan Thibodeaux (Houma Christian School)
Digital Portfolio Senior – 4th Place: Terrebonne High School
Drawing Division II – 1st Place: Makayla Rhodes (Houma Homeschoolers)
Living Literature Senior – 2nd Place: Central Lafourche High School
Painting Division II – 5th Place: Brylee Babin (Thibodaux High School)
Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Instrumentalist
- 2nd Place: Houma Christian School
- 3rd Place: Houma Homeschoolers
Performing Arts Senior Large Group – 2nd Place: Houma Christian School
Performing Arts Senior Small Group – 2nd Place: Terrebonne High School
Pottery Division II – 1st Place: Ada Young (Thibodaux High School)
Premier Performer Senior Dancer
- Trista Theriot (Houma Christian School)
- Emmaleah Vargas (Terrebonne High School)
Premier Performer Senior Singer
- Mason Brewer (Houma Christian School)
- Karsen Armstrong (Houma Christian School)
Recyclable Art Division I – 5th Place: Mallory Hawthorne (Terrebonne High School)
Scrapbook Senior – 4th Place: H. L. Bourgeois High School
Spanish 9th Grade – 4th Place: Mia Giselle Godoy Ramirez (Terrebonne High School)
Spanish 12th Grade – 5th Place: Maria Sarmiento Manunga (Terrebonne High School)
Technology – 2nd Place: Terrebonne High School
Three Dimensional Design Senior – 4th Place: Terrebonne High School
Woodworking Division I – 4th Place: Ellie Prejean (Terrebonne High School)
Woodworking Division II – 5th Place: Mason Rodriguez (Houma Homeschoolers)
(Event winners were pulled directly from https://www.betaclub.org/event-winners/ . If your school or child was inadvertently left off our list, please email isabelle@rushing-media.com.)