Hero Fest announces headliner for 2025 festival

Hero Fest will return to Houma this September, bigger and better than ever.

Hero Fest is a community event for Terrebonne Parish and surrounding areas to show support and raise money for area first responders. This even also includes other non-profit organizations and vendors raising awareness and support for their cause, alongside live music, a live auction, a 5K, food, and craft vendors.

Hero Fest organizers recently announced that country music artist Craig Morgan will be headlining 2025’s festival. A native of Tennessee, Morgan served as an active duty member of the United States Army for nine years, and re-enlisted in the Army Reserves onstage in the Grand Ole Opry in 2023.

Morgan has charted seventeen times on the Billboard country charts. Besides “That’s What I Love About Sunday”, six more of his singles have reached that chart’s top ten: “Almost Home”, “Redneck Yacht Club”, “Little Bit of Life”, “International Harvester”, “Love Remembers”, and “Bonfire”.

“The support that the community has shown for our event and our first responders is incredible,” said Travis Theriot, Houma Police Chief and President of Hero Fest. “We want to become something that everyone can plan their vacations around and become a tourist attraction. It is pretty exciting to bring people together like this for a good time and to help out first responders– there is truly nothing else like this.”

Hero Fest 2025 will take place on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.

As the date approaches, more information on Hero Fest will become available via their Facebook. If you are interested in sponsoring Hero Fest or reserving a vendor booth, please reach out to festival organizers via Facebook.