Historic French Immersion School in Terrebonne Parish is now enrolling students for 2025-2026 school year

École Pointe-au-Chien, Louisiana’s first and only Cajun and Indian French Immersion School, has now announced registration is open for the 2025-2026 school year.

This unique school was established in 2023 by the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, who wished to pass the bayou’s Cajun culture, along with the regional French language, along to the next generation of students. The school teaches traditional French, Cajun French, and also “Indian French” — meaning the varieties of French spoken by indigenous communities in southern coastal Louisiana.

École Pointe-au-Chien is the first Cajun and Indian French Immersion School in the state of Louisiana, as well as the only school offering French immersion programs in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The school also boasts an unparalleled student-teacher ratio, ensuring high-quality education for all those enrolled. As of 2024, nine students were enrolled at the local school.

“Our vision is that graduates of École Pointe-au-Chien will be citizens who possess the knowledge, attitudes, skills, and behaviors necessary to thrive educationally and culturally,” reads a statement from the local school. “We hope to immerse students in the French language while providing quality academic instruction and promoting cultural experiences.”

École Pointe-au-Chien is open to any child in Terrebonne or Lafourche parish. For the 2025- 2026 academic year, the school will be offering grades Pre- K through 3rd. Higher grade levels will be aded annually, until the school includes Pre- K through 5th grade. School hours will be 7:45 AM-3:05 PM, beginning August 13, 2025, and following Terrebonne Parish Public School’s annual calendar.

If you are interested in learning more about enrolling your child at École Pointe-au-Chien, there will be an informational meeting at the Terrebonne South Regional Library Branch on April 9, 2025 at 5:30 PM. If you are ready to register now, please click here.

For questions or more information, please call (985) 594-4580, or visit their official website.