Historic Nottoway Plantation destroyed by yesterday’s devastating fire

The historic Nottoway Plantation in White Castle has now been reported as mostly destroyed by a devastating fire which ignited mid-afternoon yesterday.

“Today, Iberville Parish mourns the loss of one of its most iconic landmarks — the historic Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, Louisiana — which was devastated by fire,” said Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle. “Built in 1859, Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and the deep complexities of our region’s past. While its early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue.

No injuries were reported in the costly fire.

“Since the 1980s, it has welcomed visitors from around the world who came to appreciate its architecture and confront the legacies of its era,” continued Daigle. “It stood as both a cautionary monument and a testament to the importance of preserving history — even the painful parts — so that future generations can learn and grow from it.

“We are deeply thankful that there were no injuries reported in the blaze. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the brave firefighters, emergency responders, parish personnel, and others who responded swiftly and did all they could to contain the fire to protect nearby structures. The cooperation and mutual aid provided by the fire departments of White Castle, Bayou Goula, Bayou Pigeon, Bayou Sorrel, West Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Baton Rouge, St. George, Pierre Part, and Donaldsonville were instrumental, and we are immensely grateful for their efforts.

Photos provided by the Pierre Fire Department.

“The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish, but for the entire state of Louisiana. It was a cornerstone of our tourism economy and a site of national significance. Its absence will be felt deeply — by our community, our state, and by the many who found meaning in its preservation.

“As we process this tragedy, let us recommit ourselves to protecting and honoring our shared history — not just in grand structures, but in the values we carry forward,” finished Daigle.