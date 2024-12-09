Holiday magic shines in downtown Houma

Downtown Houma has truly embraced the holiday spirit, becoming a festive wonderland that will delight visitors of all ages. From the twinkling lights adorning Courthouse Square to the beautifully decorated Rotary Plaza, downtown radiates holiday cheer. Local business owners and community members have come together to create an inviting atmosphere that celebrates both the season and the unique culture of Houma. With two new businesses opening just in time for the holidays, there are even more reasons to visit.

Kassie Hagen, the manager of the newly opened Ember Kitchen + Cocktails, praised downtown Houma’s sense of community and the positive impact of collaboration among local businesses. “This is a great start to make downtown great again,” Hagen stated. “As long as we all work together as a team, we can get downtown Houma back to what it once was, and I think it all starts with supporting each other locally.”

According to Hagen, Ember plans to serve holiday-themed cocktails and host private parties throughout the season. The restaurant will even be open on Christmas Eve for those looking to enjoy a festive meal out.

Next door to Ember Kitchen + Cocktails, Patchouli and Vine also recently opened its doors. Owner Susan Felio Price relocated her art studio to an office space in the O’Neal building and now offers an eclectic collection of arts and crafts, including her own handmade items and products from local artists. Price’s passion for her work is evident in her creations. “It’s love. It’s filled with love. Everything I make, I put a lot of love into it,” Price said. The shop’s bohemian, vintage vibe perfectly complements the creative spirit of downtown Houma.

Local favorites like Downtown Jeaux are also embracing the holiday spirit, offering extended hours and festive treats for visitors like weekly holiday drink specials such as the Peppermint Bark Latte. Barista Cheyenne Pinell emphasized the welcoming atmosphere that makes the coffee shop a downtown staple.

“It’s just a great place to come in and relax. You get to enjoy the music and the ambiance,” Pinell shared.

With its rich history, vibrant culture, and collaborative community, downtown Houma is the perfect destination to experience the magic of the holiday season. Whether you’re visiting businesses, enjoying a festive drink, or simply taking in the beautiful decorations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!