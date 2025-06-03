Holy Family Catholic Church Holds First Mass in Rebuilt Sanctuary After Three Years

After three years of rebuilding, Holy Family Catholic Church has finally returned home, celebrating their first Mass under their roof this past weekend.

The Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac suffered severe damage following Hurricane Ida in 2021, forcing the local parish to adapt to three years of Masses in different locations across the Bayou. Now, three and a half years later, the Holy Family Catholic Church celebrated their first Mass back home on Saturday, June 1, 2025.

Photos provided by the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

“Saturday was a joyous day for the community at Holy Family Catholic Church, Dulac as they celebrated Mass in their church for the first time post Hurricane Ida,” said the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Bishop Emeritus Sam Jacobs celebrated the Mass with Friar Antonio and many other priests from our diocese. Congratulations to all!”

This weekend was just the beginning of the joyous celebrations– Masses are planned for 6:00 PM this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, as well as a 4:00 PM Mass on Saturday, June 7 and an 11:00 AM Mass on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Photos provided by the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

“Three and a half years later, we are finally able to return into our church,” said the Holy Family Catholic Church. “We want to celebrate this momentous occasion, thanking God and all of our parishioners, friends, families, benefactors, and volunteers who prayed for us during this difficult time.”

For more information about Masses or more, please visit the Holy Family Catholic Church on Facebook.