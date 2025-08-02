Honorably discharged veteran residents can now purchase 80% discounted Hunting/Fishing Licenses

Thanks to the recent passing of Act 321, honorably discharged military veteran residents may purchase an LDWF recreational hunting and fishing combination license for $20 beginning August 1.

The new license termed “Resident Honorably Discharged Hunt/Fish Combo”, offers an 80% discount from the $100 Sportsman’s Paradise license. As part of LDWF’s legislative package, the bill was signed into law after receiving legislative passage during the 2025 session.

LDWF currently offers several discounts for active and former members of the U.S. Armed Services. These include resident rates for all active-duty military personnel, a discounted combination hunt/fish license for resident or native-born retired military personnel, and free licenses for disabled veterans. This new law expands these benefits. All honorably discharged military veteran residents of Louisiana are now eligible for the discounted combination hunting and fishing license previously available only to residents or native born retired military personnel.

The bill, authored by Sen. Brach Myers, was a keystone piece of LDWF’s 2025 legislative initiatives. It was the result of collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs and The Boot, an organization seeking to incentivize military veterans to make Louisiana their home once their service has ended. It is intended to honor our Louisiana veterans for their service, encourage them to make Louisiana home, and promote the use of enjoyment of the Sportsman’s Paradise.

“As a military veteran, I consider it a tremendous honor to offer this discount to the brave men and women who proudly served our country,’’ LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said. “We would like to thank Governor Landry, the Louisiana Legislature, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and The Boot for their support of this new law.”

“At the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, it’s our mission to serve those who served, and that includes connecting veterans with the benefits they have earned through their service,” said LDVA Secretary Charlton Meginley. “It is our vision to make Louisiana the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, and legislation expanding benefits helps us move toward that goal. Offering additional discounts on hunting and fishing licenses gives us yet another reason why veterans should call Louisiana, the Sportsman’s Paradise, home.”

“Giving our veterans the ability to hunt and fish in Louisiana at a reduced cost is only a small token of our appreciation for their selfless service to our nation. We hope that once enacted, this legislation will not only ensure more veterans enjoy the bounty of the Sportsman’s Paradise, but also choose to make their home here in Louisiana,” said Senator Brach Myers.

Andrew Ward with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and The Boot added, “We pride ourselves in Louisiana at showing thanks to our servicemen and women, and by enacting this legislation, it sets us apart from every other state in the country. While all other states tie their hunting and fishing discount to a disability rating, we went the other way and said we appreciate all those who served our country proudly and honorably, and want them to experience this Sportsman’s Paradise to the fullest.”

Any bona fide resident who is an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Louisiana Army National Guard or the Louisiana Air National Guard, is eligible.

The applicant must provide identification and proof of eligibility via the application below. In addition to any other documentation accepted by the department as satisfactory proof of military service, government-issued separation and discharge documentation, such as a DD-214 or NGB-22, shall be considered satisfactory proof of eligibility.

Applications for honorably discharged veterans can be found here. The application with required documentation and payment of a check or money order can be sent to LDWF; Attention: Sports Licenses, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70898.

Once eligibility is approved for this license, it may be purchased in future years by clicking here.

For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/special-licenses-and-permits or contact LDWF licensing at 225-765-2898.