HOPE and C.A.R.E.S Programs foster inclusive, faith-based education in Houma and Thibodaux high schools

Every student deserves the right to an academic, inclusive, and even spiritual education if that’s what they so desire, and two local schools have been taking the steps to ensure this reality for their communities.

In Houma, Vandebilt Catholic High School [VCH] instituted their HOPE program around 2015-2016. The program aims to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered Catholic education to students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. As a part of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart ministry, VCH allows these students to strive for personal, social, spiritual, and intellectual growth.

Each HOPE student follows an ICEP (Individualized Catholic Education Plan). This education is paired with individual job coaching by the HOPE faculty, encouraging either off or on-campus employability.

Program director and HOPE teacher Gretta Jo Calongne emphasizes the importance of meeting each student where they are. Although each HOPE student does have their own ICEP, they also participate in general education classes such as physical education, certain electives, and religion. This allows the HOPE students to continue an inclusive education among the rest of the student body.

“They still participate in school wide pep rallies, mass, any of our special events at school. They’re part of our big/little program once they enter eighth grade,” said Gretta Jo. “The purpose of the program is just to allow them to have a Catholic education like their siblings, or perhaps the education their parents always imagined they’d have, and still allow us to meet them where they are academically and socially.”

The HOPE students also partake in the same lunch and recess periods as the rest of Vandebilt’s student body, and are treated equally to their peers. With help from the school’s HOPE Buddy system, the students are paired with typical students who are there to aid in any way they can.

A large focus point within the HOPE program is gearing the students up for future career opportunities. The goal is to ensure these students are college and/or career ready. One recent graduate from the program now works at TARC’s Cajun Confections and has been so successful in her employment that TARC has since reached out to VCH to partner with them in the fall, allowing the HOPE juniors and seniors to get some hands-on work experience through an internship program provided by TARC.

VCH president Jeremy Gueldner and science department chair Mary Catherine Gueldner know firsthand how important the HOPE program is to our families. Not only are they employees at VCH, they are also parents of two students. Their daughter Cate graduated from VCH in May and their younger daughter Macy is currently a student in the HOPE program.

“It was a big piece of the puzzle as to why we wanted to move back to Houma and be part of the Vandebilt community. The idea that they’re both educated, loved and formed in the same way, yet differently, was important,” shared Jeremy. “We know they’re both being taught at a high level. They’re both being pushed to reach their potential. The Buddy Program doesn’t just exist in isolation; it’s a fully embraced part of our school.”

Alongside inclusion within the school campus, HOPE also encourages involvement within the larger community, and they do so by sponsoring Treats at the Track, a Halloween event open to the special needs community regardless of age and connection to the school. All exceptional adults, children, and their families are allowed to participate in this allergy-friendly, sensory safe gathering.

According to Gretta Jo, every club and team at VCH participates by providing a game or an activity at this event, and there are also some therapy centers that have joined in the putting together of Treats at the Track. Another group very present at this event is the C.A.R.E.S program from E.D. White.

E.D. White in Thibodaux also provides a program for students with exceptionalities, providing them with a faith-based education centered on fostering growth. The C.A.R.E.S program stands for Compassion, Achievement, and Respect for Exceptional Students. Similar to VCH’s HOPE program, C.A.R.E.S provides each student with a tailor-made IEP and strives to ensure these students with a successful future as well as an inclusive high school experience.

Also a part of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart ministry, C.A.R.E.S focuses on academics, life skills, building community relationships, and having their students be included in every aspect of the EDW campus. Many of their C.A.R.E.S students are involved in extracurriculars like dance club, sports, drama club, and music ministry.

Mary Jane Milam-Hull, also known as MJ, serves as a C.A.R.E.S teacher alongside Whitney Griffin, and C.A.R.E.S support Cameron Rutter. MJ finds herself blessed to be able to partake in the spiritual aspect with her students such as attending Mass, adoration, and providing the students with a religious education.

MJ shared that all of the credit for this program should be given first to God, and then to Mrs. Betsy Roques who brought the program to E.D. White, the principal Michelle Chiasson, and their president Tim Robichaux. “They have led the way and set the example for the standard of the program and the acceptance we have on campus,” said MJ.

MJ strongly feels that the heroes of this story are the parents and students within the C.A.R.E.S program who not only want to be included in this high school education, but also very much deserve to be.

Meredith Knight’s fifteen-year-old son Jacques Rougeau has found the C.A.R.E.S program to be a huge blessing in his life. According to Meredith, his first year at EDW within the program has been the best school year for Jacques yet.

“He’s excited to go to school. He loves his peers. He’s been accepted into this school, into the program, and everything has just been positive for him. He’s happy, he’s excited, and it’s a blessing as a mom to be able to see that every single day,” Meredith said.

Jacques was able to play on the E.D. White football team this past year where they even ran a special play for him called the Jacques Special with which he scored a touchdown. Meredith called it one of the most beautiful experiences she’s ever witnessed, not only as a mother of a child on the spectrum, but also just to be able to watch his teammates celebrate her son. Jacques was also awarded Player of the Week.

C.A.R.E.S includes children of E.D. White staff as well. English teacher Kelly Moreaux and Dean of Students Quinn Moreaux’s daughter Ella has grown significantly since starting C.A.R.E.S in the eighth grade. However, what Quinn sees is the impact the C.A.R.E.S students tend to have on the remaining student body.

“It’s amazing, the kids that go and spend time with them at lunch and recess. She [Ella] gets invited to their get togethers. They come pick her up and bring her to the movies, and they go get ice cream. She is a big part of the school, and I think, part of the other students’ day,” Quinn shared. “Every morning, all of the C.A.R.E.S kids are lined up in my office giving hugs to me, my secretary, our SRO. Everybody gets a hug every morning, first thing.”

The importance of having a program like C.A.R.E.S and HOPE is something you can’t put into words, according to MJ. The involvement of other faculty, staff, and other students on campus are what make these programs extraordinary for exceptional students. As MJ said, “It makes you believe in hope in the world.”

“MJ and I have done an great job, I think, of working together to bring both programs together,” said Gretta Jo. “It’s a phenomenal program, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

