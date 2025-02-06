Houma-based artist Stacey Fabre’s work to be featured in NFL Honors Event

Houma-based artist Stacey Fabre is being honored as part of Super Bowl LIX’s festivities this week.

Fabre’s painting, depicting the famous Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, is being honored as part of the NFL Honors Event hosted by Saenger on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Debuting in 2012, NFL Honors is a primetime awards special recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances, and plays from the recent season. As part of the NFL Honors, Fabre’s artwork will be gifted to a NFL member following the awards ceremony.

All photos provided by Stacey Fabre.

“It is an honor that they chose my artwork to be a part of this event,” said Fabre. “Growing up on the West Bank of New Orleans, I always looked across the river and was inspired by the architecture– particularly the Saenger Theatre. It was something I always wanted to paint, and it took me a few years, but I wanted to really encompass that feeling of anticipation before going to a big event at the theatre. To now have it featured in this way is an indescribable feeling.”

Fabre attended Nicholls State University, graduating with a degree in Graphic Art, and now resides in Houma with her husband and two children. Fabre paints in an “impasto” style of art, using palette knives instead of brushes to create lush, 3D textures in her paintings. Her work is bright, colorful, and typically features the unique life and architecture found in southern Louisiana.

The NFL Honors Event will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT on FOX and NFL Network. To learn more about Stacey Fabre’s artwork, please visit her Facebook or website. Congratulations to Stacey for this incredible honor!