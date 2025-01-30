Houma-born author announces debut novel, available this Saturday

Houma-born author Heather Schieffler Chauvin is bringing mystery, intrigue, and excitement to the bayou with her debut novel, Camp Sunshine.

Born and raised in Houma, but now residing in Raceland, Chauvin is a Speech-Language Pathologist who has always had an interest in sharing stories. “My job all day is to help children and adults to help talk, think, and communicate,” said Chauvin. “After Hurricane Ida we lost our hospital, and I suddenly had a lot of free time on my hands– I’ve always loved writing, but I never thought I would actually publish a book!”

Chauvin’s debut novel is titled Camp Sunshine, is a thrilling novella where a camping trip with friends takes an unexpected and sinister turn. Through the 164 pages, readers will be taken through many exciting twists and turns to see how the main character’s journey unfolds.

“I found the time, I had a story, and I went for it,” said Chauvin. “It’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done, and it’s just an amazing feeling to know my work is being published.”

Camp Sunshine will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning Saturday, February 1, 2025. For more information and to stay up-to-date on the book, please visit Heather Chauvin’s official Facebook.