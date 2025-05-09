Houma Christian announces Bubba Orgeron as new Head of School

Houma Christian School is excited to announce the hiring of their new Head of School, Bubba Orgeron.

“Join us in welcoming Bubba Orgeron as he steps into this important leadership role. We look forward to the future under his guidance and vision,” reads a statement from the school. “He will join the staff at the end of the 2025-26 school year.”

Please see the attached letter from Pastor Ben for all the details:

“As most of you know, I formed a hiring committee in early January of this year to begin the search for a new Head of School. We went public with the position opening for interested candidates to apply. We received 9 resumes. As a committee, we took the time to work through a rubric that would help us objectively decide on the most qualified candidate for the position.

“We wanted to ensure that our values and commitments at HCS were at the top of our priorities in selecting the next Head of School. After a series of interviews, it became apparent to everyone on the committee that one candidate stood out above the rest. I personally did a follow-up interview with this candidate, and the committee’s thoughts were confirmed.

“So, it is with excitement that I am able to share with you all that the current Terrebonne Parish School Superintendent, Bubba Orgeron, will become our next Head of School.

“I have confidence that the Lord has directed our steps in this selection. I have spent a lot of time with Bubba over the last few weeks. He is highly qualified and will work together with our administration team to lead our school. Bubba has 40 years of education experience. He has served at every level of leadership within a school. From teaching in the classroom to leading as a principal, Bubba has a well-rounded resume. He also has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools for 6 years before assuming the Superintendent role in 2022.

“Bubba will not be able to start at the beginning of this coming school year because of his commitment to finish out his current contract with Terrebonne Parish. As it stands right now, he should be able to start full-time as the Head of School around the start of the last 9 weeks of this coming school year. In the interim, Bubba will be able to start the process of meeting with the Admin team this summer, as well as coming on campus throughout the school year to start learning everything he can about HCS and serve as an on-site consultant.

“I want to clarify what my role will look like once Bubba is in the Head of School position. My role will be the same as it was before I assumed the Head of School responsibilities two years ago. I am still going to be leading both the Church and the school. As you all know, HCS is a ministry of Living Word Church. A ministry that I have great love for. I want nothing more than to see HCS continue to thrive as a Christian School to reach many more students and families with the Gospel of Jesus Christ for years to come. In short, Lord willing, I am not going anywhere.

“I will continue to lead the vision of our Church and School. I have confidence that Bubba will fit right into our HCS family and lead our school into continued excellence. Please join me in welcoming Bubba Orgeron to our Warrior family! Signed, Pastor Ben.”