Lafourche, Terrebonne Parish students selected for prestigious Statewide Youth Advisory Council

Two local students have been selected as members of the prestigious Legislative Youth Advisory Council for the 2025-26 school year.

William Vyas of Houma Christian School and Cullen Murillo of Thibodaux High School will represent their parishes and districts this year on the Legislative Youth Advisory Council– a body created by state law which is composed entirely of high school students with an interest in representing the voices of young people across the state.

This program opens the line of communication between youth and the legislature and gives students the opportunity to be involved in the workings of government. The Louisiana Commission on Civic Education oversees the work of Legislative Youth Advisory Council and selects its membership.

“Our mission is to foster a greater appreciation and understanding of civic participation among Louisiana’s young people. As citizens and the future leaders of our state, we believe that in order to improve our state, it is fundamental that we be active and engaged to enact positive change, and influence our governmental system for the better,” said the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council. “By facilitating discussion, provoking thought, and encouraging action on the part of our peers, we strives to have an integral part in forming our future.”

This is a very distinguished honor, as only 31 students are selected to serve on this board to represent the voices of young people across the state.

“We are very proud of William for being chosen as a member of LYAC for this year. Congratulations!” said Houma Christian School.

“After a rigorous application process, Cullen now joins 31 other outstanding high school student leaders from across the state to shape legislation and advocate for Louisiana’s youth,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “We’re incredibly proud of Cullen and can’t wait to see the difference he makes on behalf of the young people of our great state.”

