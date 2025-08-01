Houma man killed in motorcycle crash on LA Hwy 307, State Police investigating

On July 31, 2025, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 307 near Torres Road. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Corey Sanchez of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Sanchez was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy 307 while in a left curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle exited the roadway to

the right before coming to a stop in a marshy area.

Although Sanchez was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Sanchez and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under

investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, can often mean the difference between life and death.