Houma native Chip Autin completes 6-day, 432 mile run across Louisiana

Houma native Chip Autin is bringing new meaning to the very ideas of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. On December 4, 2024, the local athlete completed a shocking 6-day, 432 mile run across the state of Louisiana– all while raising awareness for drug addiction and celebrating his own 10 year anniversary of sobriety.

Born and raised in Houma, the local long-distance runner was inspired to complete something significant in honor of his 10 year anniversary of sobriety, which he celebrated this year.

“I was gearing up to run my second hundred-mile race, and normally when an event is getting close to happening, I start setting goals for what I’d like to do after it’s done,” explained Autin. “I knew I wanted to do something special to mark my 10 year anniversary of sobriety, and it had always been an idea in the back of my mind to run Highway 1, the longest highway in Louisiana. I knew that would be an amazing way to mark this accomplishment, all while raising awareness about drug addiction.”

Although Autin had run hundreds of miles before, preparation for his 432 mile run across the state of Louisiana pushed him to limits he never expected. From minor injuries to serious health concerns, Autin worked with physical therapists to promote active recovery while still training, and pushed through the pain to remain on schedule.

Finally, come November 27th, 2024, Autin began his 432 mile run on Highway 1 in northwest Louisiana– and touched the highway’s dead end at 2:30 AM on December 4, 2024. Autin’s impressive time of 6 days and 22 hours far exceeded his projected completion time of 7-10 days. During this incredible 6-day journey, Autin continued to post on his social media to update followers on his progress, raise awareness about drug addiction and recovery, answer questions, and mark his own 10 year anniversary of sobriety.

“I struggled with the idea of ever being worth anything to the world after quitting drugs. I felt like I would always be judged by my past and seen as a former junkie who would never amount to anything,” said Autin. “God laid out a path for me even though I have battled my faith and questioned Him for many years. He never gave up on me, though, and He continued to guide me to the place where He needed me.”

As Autin begins an extensive few months of recovery following this incredible run, he continues to look forward to what he might do next. “I have a few things in mind– I would love to run the longest highways in every state as a part of raising drug addiction awareness,” said Autin. “To anyone out there struggling in active addiction, or in recovery but insecure in your future, know that you have a purpose. You don’t have to run 432 miles to be extraordinary, you already are extraordinary. Stop being afraid of what the world thinks of you– become the ripple in others lives so that they may be the ripple to others!”

Congratulations to Chip Autin for this incredible accomplishment! To see details of Chip’s recent journey, please visit his Facebook page.

Seeking Action Raising Awareness and Hope (S.A.R.A.H.), is a local organization which partnered with Chip on this run, and advocates for all factors surrounding substance abuse and addiction. To learn more about S.A.R.A.H., please visit their website.