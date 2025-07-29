Houma native Sarah Brown joins Tampa Bay NFL Cheer Team

Houma native and lifelong cheerleader Sarah Brown will be representing Terrebonne Parish on NFL field this year.

A graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and member of Nicholls State University’s class of 2022, Sarah has been cheerleading since she was in elementary school– now achieving her dream of taking her talent to a professional stage.

“I had lots of friends and family who encouraged me to cheer when I was younger– it sparked an interest in me and I picked it up really quickly,” explained Sarah. “I began tumbling in 4th grade and haven’t stopped since.”

Sarah’s athlete accolades are impressive, as she has participated in all different styles of cheerleading, from all-star, high school, and collegiate competitive cheerleading, serving in a variety of different roles. Sarah led her team at Vandebilt Catholic to a state title her senior year, and recently, had the opportunity to compete in Daytona, Florida with the Nicholls State team as captain. The most transformative stage in my cheerleading career thus far has been serving as captain for my collegiate cheerleading team.

Now, just a month after graduating from Nicholls, Sarah has been accepted as a cheerleader on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stunt Team, which is a division of their cheerleading team.

“Since most NFL cheerleading styles are dance heavy, a lot of teams have begun incorporating stunt teams for more tumbling-based, cheerleading performances. This is a very new thing,” explained Sarah. “I thought this was really cool and immediately knew I wanted to do it when I graduated. I’m looking so forward to connecting with all the girls, making new friends, and just soaking it all in– this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Congratulations to Sarah as she brings bayou charm to the Tampa Bay field!