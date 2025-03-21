Houma Police Department Captain Bobbie O’Bryan honored with prestigious award, recognizing community dedication

The Houma Police Department is proud to celebrate one of their own, Captain Bobbie O’Bryan, for his outstanding achievements.

Known for his genuine connection with the community, Captain O’Bryan recently received top honors for his unwavering dedication to service to the community.

He was recognized by Beyond the Badges Louisiana and awarded the “Heart of Law Enforcement Service Before Self Award,”—a prestigious honor given annually to officers who go above and beyond in acts of kindness and community service.

“Although working in law enforcement for 34 years and achieving rank of Police Administration Captain is a feat in itself, Bobbie has given so much more to his community,” reads a statement from the Houma Police Department. “He has volunteered his time to train over 1,000 kids in the Young Marines Program, where children are taught discipline and respect. Recently, Captain O’Bryan partnered with Pizza Hut and Chick-fil-A to provide food to low-income schools and DOC programs, feeding over 1,000 families weekly.

“Another extraordinary act of kindness has been distributing food to the elderly and low-income families. Even though he stays busy doing all of these things, he still finds time to give advice when needed and lead you in the right direction in life. He is always a helping hand and a listening ear,” continues the statement.

Alongside this incredible list, Captain O’Bryan also founded the Terrebonne Parish Bunkhouse Shelter, which has provided at least 500,000 meals over 26 years. The shelter provides temporary housing, job search assistance and a pathway to self-sufficiency. His efforts ensure that residents have access to a hot meal every day.

Dale Toups, Jr. said: “I asked Bobbie why he started the shelter, and he told me that when he was a young officer one of his duties was to get the homeless people out of the business doorways in the mornings. He would buy a bunch of Egg McMuffins in the morning and pass them out to the homeless,” said Dale Toups, Jr. “In that time he talked to the people and discovered that a lot of them just needed a place to clean up, to get their mail, and to get their lives back on track. The idea of the Bunkhouse dawned on him and I don’t know how he managed to do it but he was able to buy the building.”

The Beyond the Badges organization highlights law enforcement officers who make a difference beyond their badge, showcasing their extraordinary acts of kindness throughout Louisiana. Officers are nominated by the public or their agencies, reflecting their true impact on the communities they serve.

We congratulate Captain O’Bryan on this well-deserved recognition and thank him for his continued commitment to the Houma/Terrebonne community!