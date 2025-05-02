Houma Police Department names Officer of the Year, celebrates dedication and service at Annual Awards Ceremony

This past week, the Houma Police Department proudly held their yearly awards ceremony to honor the hard work, dedication, and years of service of their incredible Officers.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the Officers who were recognized during this special event. Your unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community does not go unnoticed,” said the Houma Police Department. “To every Officer in the department, we thank you for your courage, dedication, and the sacrifices you make each day to keep us safe. You are the true heroes of Houma!”

The following Officers were recognized for their dedication and service:

Police Officer of the Year – PFC Christian Hildalgo

Non-Uniform Officer of the Year – Detective Cody Doiron

Civilian of the Year – Dispatcher Brandy Gregoire

All photos provided by the Houma Police Department.

5 Years of Service Award

Detective Andrew Watzek

PFC Donald Aubrey

Dispatcher Avonye Miller

Dispatcher Delanie Liner *(Not pictured)*

PFC Keagan Parfait *(Not pictured)*

10 Years of Service Award

Dispatcher Kema Taylor (Not pictured)

15 Years of Service Award

PFC Charles Doucet

PFC Jeffery McElroy

AGT Correy Beal

Civilian Karen Zeringue (Not pictured)

25 Years of Service Award

LT Bryan Jackson

LT Cory Johnson

30 Years of Service Award

LT Dennis Boudreaux

35 Years of Service Award

Capt Bobbie O’Bryan

Rosie Little (Civilian Service)

For more information, please visit the Houma Police Department on Facebook.

