Houma Police Department names Officer of the Year, celebrates dedication and service at Annual Awards Ceremony

This past week, the Houma Police Department proudly held their yearly awards ceremony to honor the hard work, dedication, and years of service of their incredible Officers.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the Officers who were recognized during this special event. Your unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community does not go unnoticed,” said the Houma Police Department. “To every Officer in the department, we thank you for your courage, dedication, and the sacrifices you make each day to keep us safe. You are the true heroes of Houma!”
The following Officers were recognized for their dedication and service:
Police Officer of the Year – PFC Christian Hildalgo
Non-Uniform Officer of the Year – Detective Cody Doiron
Civilian of the Year – Dispatcher Brandy Gregoire
All photos provided by the Houma Police Department.
5 Years of Service Award
- Detective Andrew Watzek
- PFC Donald Aubrey
- Dispatcher Avonye Miller
- Dispatcher Delanie Liner *(Not pictured)*
- PFC Keagan Parfait *(Not pictured)*
10 Years of Service Award
- Dispatcher Kema Taylor (Not pictured)
15 Years of Service Award
- PFC Charles Doucet
- PFC Jeffery McElroy
- AGT Correy Beal
- Civilian Karen Zeringue (Not pictured)
25 Years of Service Award
- LT Bryan Jackson
- LT Cory Johnson
30 Years of Service Award
- LT Dennis Boudreaux
35 Years of Service Award
- Capt Bobbie O’Bryan
- Rosie Little (Civilian Service)
For more information, please visit the Houma Police Department on Facebook.
