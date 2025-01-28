Houma Police Department reports only one crash during recent winter storm

The Houma Police Department is pleased to announce that during last week’s record-breaking snowstorm, HPD only reported one crash throughout the challenging icy conditions.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Houma community for prioritizing safety during the recent historic snowstorm,” reads a statement from the Houma Police Department. “This is a testament to the caution and care shown by our drivers. Your dedication to safe driving not only keeps the roads safer but also reflects how much we care for and support one another.”

This impressive number marks a reduction of 35 crashes from to the last freeze in 2024. The Houma Police Department encourages citizens and visitors to keep up this amazing effort, even as the winter weather lifts.

“We are very thankful that the community followed the advice of law enforcement,” said HPD Chief Theriot. “We put a traffic plan in place and had officers patrolling with lights to slow down traffic, and it worked. We are very glad everyone heeded the warning and we were able to escape with only one crash during an historic storm.”

