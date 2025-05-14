Houma Police Department warns of current phone scam, encourages vigilance

The Houma Police Department wishes to warn the public about a fraudulent scheme where individuals pose as police officers, falsely claiming they are investigating a civil matter.

“People lose a lot of money to phone scams — sometimes their life savings. Scammers have figured out countless ways to cheat you out of your money over the phone,” reads an informative statement from the Federal Trade Commission. “In some scams, they act friendly and helpful. In others, they threaten or try to scare you. They’ll do what it takes to get your money or your personal information to commit identity theft. Don’t give it to them.”

The scam works as follows:

The caller pretends to be a Houma Police Officer, stating they are conducting an investigation.

The individual is then instructed to call (985) 208-3511 for further details.

Upon calling, they are told they must pay money or provide Bitcoin to settle the civil dispute.

Please be advised that this, and similar phone calls, are a scam. The Houma Police Department will never call anyone requesting payments, money transfers, or cryptocurrency to resolve any legal matter.

What To Do If You Receive This Call:

DO NOT provide any personal or financial information, including Social Security number, bank account numbers, address, or more.

HANG UP immediately. Do not engage with the caller.

DO NOT call back the number. It is part of the scam.

REPORT the incident to the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371.

Spread the word to protect family and friends from this fraudulent scheme.

Stay vigilant and protect yourself from scams! If you have any concerns, always contact the Houma Police Department directly for official information.