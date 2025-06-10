Houma Police Officer rescues alligator from under local car porch

On June 09, 2025, Officer Cole Pitre responded to a unique call on Cenac Street in Houma, where a not-so-welcome visitor decided to take a summer break under a car porch—an alligator!

Thanks to Officer Pitre’s quick thinking and calm approach, he was able to safely lasso the gator and return it to its natural habitat without incident.

As temperatures rise, wildlife like snakes, alligators, and other critters may wander into neighborhoods looking for shade, food, or water. Please stay alert and never attempt to handle wild animals yourself. If you spot something unusual, call local authorities right away.

Big thanks to Officer Pitre for his bravery and fast action!