Houma Salvation Army encourages community to donate this holiday season

As the countdown to Christmas begins, The Salvation Army is inviting the community to make a heartfelt impact by donating to its Virtual Red Kettle campaign. This innovative approach offers a simple yet powerful way to support families and individuals facing challenges while helping spread the holiday spirit.

“The holiday season brings both joy and a reminder of the deep needs in our community,” shared Angela Brown of The Salvation Army. “With many still grappling with financial and emotional hardships, your generosity can be a beacon of hope. The Virtual Red Kettle allows everyone to make a difference from anywhere.”

The Salvation Army’s online giving platform allows donors to make secure contributions without leaving home. Each donation stays local, directly funding vital programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, and Christmas gifts for those in need.

“Even if you don’t see a traditional kettle while out shopping, you can still support our mission,” explained Angela Brown. “We’re encouraging everyone to share this campaign, start their virtual kettles, and inspire loved ones to give. Together, we can create a ripple effect of compassion.”

The funds raised will enable The Salvation Army to continue its year-round commitment to uplifting vulnerable populations and strengthening the community.

“We’re deeply thankful for every person who chooses to give,” Angela Brown said. “Each contribution, big or small, helps us bring joy and relief to families who need it most, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.”

To donate to The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle or to set up your own to support the cause, please go to lakettle.org. For additional details, please contact +1 (601) 544-3684.

About The Salvation Army – The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27.5 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through various social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 6,400 centers of operation nationwide.