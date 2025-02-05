Houma-Terrebonne Airport informs community of increased aviation activity ahead of Super Bowl LIX

From the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission – The Houma-Terrebonne Airport (KHUM) is preparing for a significant uptick in aviation activity due to Super Bowl LIX taking place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

KHUM is expecting this influx of increased traffic to begin Wednesday, February 5, with the heaviest increase in traffic from Friday, February 7 through Monday, February 10, 2025.

We want to express to the general public that this increase in aviation activity will impact our community with increased sound, vehicular traffic, and heightened security measures around the airport. A remind as well that the 5-mile radius around the airport is a NO DRONE ZONE, unless special FAA Approval has been granted.

This is an exciting opportunity to see different aircraft in our area, but residents and travelers should stay alert as they navigate. Please be alert in your travels near the Houma-Terrebonne Airport and throughout its Industrial Park.

Additional information may be shared via Facebook throughout the next few days. Safety for aviators, passengers, and our community is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your cooperation during this event!