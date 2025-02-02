Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce celebrates 95th Banquet, announces award winners

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 95th Annual Banquet, an evening dedicated to celebrating our local businesses and community.

“We are also grateful for our sponsors and everyone who made this night possible. A warm welcome to our incoming Chair, Tonya Harris and our 2025 board members, and a huge thank you to our guest speaker, Tisha Powell,” reads a statement from the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “The 95th Annual Banquet was not just a celebration—it was a testament to the enduring

strength and ambition of the Terrebonne business community. Here’s to another incredible year ahead!”

One of the most anticipated moments of the night was the presentation of the Chamber’s Annual Awards, recognizing those who go above and beyond in making a lasting impact:

Teenager of the Year – Tayen Nicole Billiot of South Terrebonne High School , whose leadership and dedication to service have made a remarkable difference in her school and community. She was awarded a scholarship, sponsored by South Louisiana Bank and The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

– , whose leadership and dedication to service have made a remarkable difference in her school and community. She was awarded a scholarship, sponsored by South Louisiana Bank and The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. Eugene Folse Outstanding Veteran Award – Retired Lt. Colonel Charles “Speedy” Lirette , honored for his distinguished service and contributions to veterans in Terrebonne Parish.

– , honored for his distinguished service and contributions to veterans in Terrebonne Parish. Ambassador of the Year – Bionca Carr , recognized for her unwavering commitment and enthusiastic support at Chamber events, making every guest feel welcomed and valued.

– , recognized for her unwavering commitment and enthusiastic support at Chamber events, making every guest feel welcomed and valued. Non-Profit of the Year – Terrebonne Arc (TARC) , an organization that has transformed lives for over six decades by providing employment opportunities, independence, and inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

– , an organization that has transformed lives for over six decades by providing employment opportunities, independence, and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. Small Business of the Year – Walther Animal Clinic , a family-owned veterinary practice serving Terrebonne Parish for nearly 70 years, known for its expert care, commitment to education, and deep community involvement.

, a family-owned veterinary practice serving Terrebonne Parish for nearly 70 years, known for its expert care, commitment to education, and deep community involvement. Large Business of the Year – b1Bank, a longstanding Chamber member for over 25 years, recognized not only for their corporate success but also for their unwavering dedication to supporting local causes, events, and initiatives that strengthen Terrebonne Parish.

Congratulations to all those honored at the 95th Annual Chamber Banquet! For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.