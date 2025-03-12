Houma-Terrebonne tops regional, national rankings in economic strength in Annual MSA Report

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that the Houma-Terrebonne metropolitan area recently made the top of the list in the annual report of Metropolitan Statistical Area Rankings from Area Development Magazine.

“America’s metropolitan areas are resilient, and adaptable, but the economic power of the United States has been shifting to some new and surprising cities,” reads the report. “Compiled with data from Chmura Economics & Analytics, this report provides an in-depth look at which cities are thriving, which regions are gaining ground, and what key factors are driving growth in today’s economic landscape. With a special emphasis on factors like prime workforce availability, economic strength, and affordability, this year’s report offers helpful insights for corporate site selectors, businesses looking to expand, and economic development professionals nationwide.”

The Houma-Terrebonne ranked highly in several categories, including the following:

#1 in Economic Strength Among 40 MSAs in the U.S. South Region

#2 Overall for South Region

#4 in Overall Economic Strength Among 410 MSAs

#7 in Overall Amount 278 Small-Population MSAs

#9 Overall Among 410 MSAs

“This speaks to the resilience of the community, which has bounced back from a major hurricane, Ida, in recent years. It signals that our workforce is a quality one that can support industry, making the area attractive to business and industry, and that the cost of living is not a barrier to development,” said Cohen Guidry, CEO of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA). “It’s encouraging to know that the area we call home is seen by an unbiased, outside source as strong, economically viable and competitive. It’s something that we, as locals, know – but it’s nice for someone outside our community to recognize it.”

To read the full report, please click here. For more information about the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority and how they serve our area, please visit their website.