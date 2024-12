Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas under tornado watch

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 721 in effect until 2 a.m. CST Sunday for the following areas:

In Louisiana, this watch includes 11 parishes in southeast Louisiana:

Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne.

In Mississippi, this watch includes 4 counties in southern Mississippi:

Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River.

This includes the cities of:

Bay St. Louis, Bayou Cane, Belle Chasse, Buras, Chalmette, Convent, Covington, Crossroads, Cut Off, Destrehan, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Galliano, Gautier, Gramercy, Gulfport, Houma, Kenner, Labadieville, Lacombe, LaPlace, Larose, Lutcher, Mandeville, McNeil, Metairie, Moss Point, New Orleans, Norco, Ocean Springs, Paincourtville, Pascagoula, Picayune, Pierre Part, Pointe a la Hache, Port Sulphur, Raceland, Reserve, Slidell, St. Martin, Thibodaux, Violet, and Waveland.