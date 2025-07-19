Houma-Thibodaux sees nearly 5″ of rain as flash flood risk continues through the weekend

As the current storm system (Invest 93L) continues to sweep across Louisiana, residents are encouraged to remain weather aware.

Heavy rain and a risk of flash flooding are still in affect for the bayou parishes, including Terrebonne and Lafourche, through Sunday morning. Roughly 5″ of rain were recorded in Houma over the last 48 hours, and 4″ in the Thibodaux area.

As rain continues to fall, residents are urged to be cautious of ponding water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Some parts of the road can become or remain impassible.

Planning a beach trip? Dangerous rip currents are forecast for swimmers headed to beaches in states along the coast. The National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama recently said that the rip current risk is high for most Alabama and Florida beaches, as of now.

To stay up-to-date as the weekend weather continues, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.