Houma Tunnel scheduled closures announced

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a closure notice for the Houma Tunnel.


The Tunnel will close from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Monday, December 16
  • Tuesday, December 17
  • Wednesday, December 18
  • Thursday, December 19

LA DOTD will be performing a survey for rehab operations.

Please detour using the LA 24/LA 659 Twin Span Bridge or the LA 315 Dularge Bridge.
STAFF

