Houma Tunnel scheduled closures announced

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a closure notice for the Houma Tunnel.
The Tunnel will close from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- Monday, December 16
- Tuesday, December 17
- Wednesday, December 18
- Thursday, December 19
LA DOTD will be performing a survey for rehab operations.
Please detour using the LA 24/LA 659 Twin Span Bridge or the LA 315 Dularge Bridge.