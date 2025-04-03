Houma U.S. Navy veteran receives new roof as part of national project

A U.S. Navy veteran in Houma received a new roof as part of a national program this past week.

The local veteran was selected as the recipient of the new roof from Garcia Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Bayou.

“The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Through this program, contractors are given the opportunity to volunteer their services to a veteran in need, while Owens Corning donates the roofing materials,” reads a statement from the organization. “Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 650 military members have received new roofs. We look forward to continuing to help those that have sacrificed for our country.”

All photos provided.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please visit www.owenscorning.com/roofdeployment.

About Rebuilding Together Bayou – Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Rebuilding Together Bayou was started after Hurricane Ida and has been working to help with the recovery as well as revitalize homes to become safe and healthy for families to thrive.