Houma’s Bayou Pride Picnic draws 600 to Terrebonne Parish for celebration of inclusivity

By Abigail Gauthier – Cloud and rain could not dim the vibrant colors that painted the Bayou Pride Picnic this past Saturday, held in celebration of Pride Month.

Vehicles overflowed the parking lots and lined the roads leading to Explore Houma’s center on Saturday, with nearly 600 people in attendance.

Tents of vendors such as Flamingo 3D Printing and Kraftmir lined the grounds with LGBTQ+ themed treats and gadgets. Rainbow icing topped homemade miniature square cookie cakes at Tippy’s Sweet Treats.

Photos by Abigail Gauthier.

One Terrebonne Community Center Founder Aronda Smith conducted a panel discussion inside the center as a variety of individuals listened, lining the walls and sitting on the floor, sharing everything from tears to laughter.

“Today at the Bayou Pride Picnic, I had the honor of speaking to a group of young people, many of them college students and youth navigating judgement,” Smith later shared on Facebook. “I shared my truth about embracing your authentic self. The weight we carry isn’t so heavy when we lift together.”

Bennett Di Salvo, a local resident, joined the panel discussion from the floor. “You need to do what is right for you in this moment. Push for inclusivity – for yourself and others,” Di Salvo said.

Photos by Abigail Gauthier.

Explore Houma’s Destination Sales Manager, Tyler Duplantis, branched off of Di Salvo’s thoughts and encouraged the group to celebrate its diversity. “In this world, there is a lot of talk,” Duplantis said. “But we are here and we are celebrating!”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.