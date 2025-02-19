Houma’s Maw Maw Walker wins Event of the Year at the 2025 Louey Awards

The Hache Grant Association is pleased to announce that Houma’s own Maw Maw Walker was recently honored as the Event of the Year at the 2025 Louey Awards!

Hosted by the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louey Awards honor and showcase individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry. This year, the beloved Maw Maw Walker took home one of the top prizes across the entire state.

“It’s a pretty amazing to receive this award. We are super proud of all the work we have done with the community and couldn’t have achieved this without everyone’s support,” said Hache Grant Association President Manny Merlos. “It’s a great feeling to compete against fantastic events across the state and bring a big award like this back to Houma.”

Photos provided by Hache Grant Association.

The Maw Maw Walker, which was introduced five years ago, is a yearly event hosted by the Hache Grant Association where community members are invited to come out dressed as their favorite “mawmaw” or “pawpaw” for an incredible party downtown. Walkers enjoy live music and community bonding as they visit a list of downtown establishments. The goal of the Maw Maw Walker is just to continue to promote downtown Houma, breathe life into our businesses, and flood the streets with patrons.

The 2025 Maw Maw Walker will take place October 2, 2025 from 8:00 AM-8:00 PM in downtown Houma. Can’t wait that long for a celebration? Don’t worry! The Hache Grant Association will host their Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM in downtown Houma. For more information about these festivals and the Hache Grant Association, please visit their Facebook.