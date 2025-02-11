Houma’s Rougarou Festival wins prestigious Festival of the Year Award

Houma’s beloved Rougarou Festival was recently honored as Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals!

The Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, which seeks to support, promote, and uplift all the fantastic events Louisiana has to offer, honors one festival every year for their most prestigious award. This year, out of over 200 options, Terrebonne Parish’s Rougarou Festival took home the top prize as Festival of the Year, as well as the Best Cap Marketing Award.

“In the past, we have received a few smaller awards from Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, but this is the first time we were honored as Festival of the Year,” said Jonathan Foret, organizer of the Rougarou Fest. “We have over 450 volunteers and members of the leadership team who work so hard to put this festival on for the community, and it felt great to see that commitment honored like this.”

The Rougarou Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The festival, which takes place every October, showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023. Now, Festival of the Year has been added to their list of accolades.

While a date has not been announced for the 2025 Rougarou Festival, please stay tuned to their Facebook and website for more information as it becomes available. Congratulations to all involved for this prestigious award!