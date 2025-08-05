House fire claims life of 51-year-old Montegut man

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 51-year-old Terrebonne Parish man Monday afternoon.

The Montegut Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 3 p.m., Monday, August 4, 2025, located in the 3600 block of Highway 665 in Montegut. SFM investigators are working with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Due to the extent of the damage, it is unknown at this time whether this home had working smoke alarms.

DPS Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams encourages all Louisiana residents to ensure their homes are protected with smoke alarms. If you do not have one or need help installing one, the Department’s Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation.

Visit lasfm.org to learn more or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm and installation.

On Behalf of DPS Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams