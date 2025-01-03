How to prepare your home for potential freezing temperatures this week

With freezing temperatures expected in Louisiana is week, now is a good time to make sure your home and possessions are ready for the cold.

Here are some simple steps to ensure your home stays safe and cozy during these rare, chilly spells:

Insulate Your Pipes – Frozen pipes are one of the most common problems in cold weather. To avoid this, insulate exposed pipes, especially in unheated areas like attics, basements, or crawlspaces. Foam pipe insulation or heat tape can help prevent freezing. You can also allow faucets to drip slowly to keep water moving.

Seal Gaps and Cracks – Cold air can sneak in through small gaps around windows, doors, and walls. Inspect your home for any cracks or leaks and seal them with weatherstripping or caulk. Pay close attention to areas where pipes enter the house and around vents.

Check Your Heater – Make sure your HVAC system is in good working condition before the cold sets in. Replace filters, clean vents, and consider scheduling a tune-up for your furnace. Having a portable space heater as a backup is also a smart idea in case your primary heating system fails.

Protect Outdoor Plants – While Louisiana’s mild winters usually don’t affect plants, a sudden freeze can damage delicate vegetation. Move potted plants indoors, and cover outdoor plants with burlap or blankets if a freeze is predicted. Watering them beforehand can help shield them from the cold.

Stock Up on Supplies – During extreme weather, power outages are possible. Stock up on essentials like bottled water, non-perishable foods, blankets, flashlights, batteries, and extra fuel. Having a backup generator can also be a lifesaver if you lose power.

Clear Gutters and Drains – Freezing rain can quickly lead to ice dams in gutters. Clear out leaves and debris so water can flow freely. This will help prevent potential damage to your roof and siding.

Protect Your Vehicle – If you have a garage, keep your car inside to protect it from ice and freezing temperatures. If not, consider covering your vehicle with a tarp or windshield cover to prevent frost buildup.

Prepare for Power Outages – Finally, check if your home is equipped with backup power sources or a portable generator, especially if you live in an area prone to power interruptions. Keep extra blankets, warm clothing, and a battery-powered radio on hand for communication.

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish residents are used to heat and humidity, but freezing temperatures can sneak up during the winter months– it’s always best to be prepared. Stay warm and safe!