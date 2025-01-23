HPD urges caution for icy road conditions

Diocesan schools and offices announce Friday closuresJanuary 23, 2025
Consolidated Waterworks Update: Leak assessments, repairs, and water restoration efforts underwayJanuary 23, 2025
The Houma Police Department would like to thank everyone for your patience during this historical winter event. Your cooperation and understanding have been greatly appreciated!
However, we want to remind everyone to continue driving cautiously as patches of ice are still present on the roads. Crews are actively working to clear these hazards, but conditions may remain slippery in certain areas.
Please remember the importance of safety while traveling and prepare for possible delays. You may not be able to travel at the posted speed limits, so plan accordingly and drive with care.
Your safety is our top priority. Let’s work together to keep everyone safe!